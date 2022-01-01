Go
Lea Lake Street

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

70 East Lake Street

chicago, IL 60601

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Butter Croissant$3.80
housemade from scratch
Le LaFayette$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
Le Marais ( Breakfast)$9.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar and butter on a freshly baked baguette. Served warm and with chips.
Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freshly baked baquette with dijon mustard.. Comes with kettle chips
Dan's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
housemade from scratch
Pain au Chocolat$3.95
housemade from scratch
Le Vendôme ( Chicken Avocado)$11.50
Local seasoned chicken, avocado, and local bacon on a freshly baked baguette with homemade aioli. Served with chips.
Le Parisien (Ham Swiss)$9.00
Parisian sandwich is made with Beelers ham, swiss, and local butter. Comes with a side of chips.
Le Rivoli ( Tomato Mozzarella)$9.00
Local mozzarella, tomato slices, and fresh basil leaves on a freshl baked baguette with olive oil.. Comes with kettle chips.
Le Saint Michel ( Turkey Melt)$11.00
Local oven roasted turkey, cheddar and local bacon on a freshly baked baguette with butter. Served wam and with chips.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

70 East Lake Street, chicago IL 60601

Directions

