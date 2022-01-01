Go
Lea French Street Food

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

106 North Marion • $$

Avg 3.5 (133 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Croissant$3.30
housemade from scratch
Le Parisien$9.00
Le Vendôme ( Chicken Avocado)$11.50
Local seasoned chicken, avocado, and local bacon on a freshly baked baguette with homemade aioli. Served with chips.
Baguette$3.00
housemade from scratch
Le Rivoli ( Tomato Mozzarella)$9.00
Local mozzarella, tomat0 slices, and fresh basil leaves on a freshl baked baguette with olive oil. Served with chips.
Le Pompidou$8.50
Local ham, cheddar, lettuce , tomato, and mayo on a housemade croissant.
Dan's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
housemade from scratch
Pain au Chocolat$3.50
housemade from scratch
Le LaFayette$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

106 North Marion

Oak Park IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
