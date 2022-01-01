Go
Toast

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more.

SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3200 pecos St • $$

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Charred Onion Ranch$0.75
Only the Best Ranch
Jumbo Chicken Tenders (3pcs)$12.00
3 Piece Jumbo Tenders comes hot with Pickles and Honey Mustard.
Heinz Ketchup
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Elbow pasta with plenty of rich creamy sauce and an earthy flavor and aroma thanks to hint of truffle and a dash of black pepper, Topped with Ritz Crackers
Plan Jane$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Fried Till Golden Brown, Then Tossed in a Blend of Spices
Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs$8.00
Pickle Shallots, Crispy Garlic
Comeback Sauce$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
Chicken Wafflle Cone$13.00
Classic waffle cone stuffed with spicy Mac & Cheese, Hot Chicken Bites with Crispy Garlic, Ranch and Pickled Shallot
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3200 pecos St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Well - LoHi Denver

No reviews yet

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

Bistro Georgette

No reviews yet

We are a European Bistro with an ever changing menu that focuses on the quality of our food. Our most popular items include, Short Rib French Dip and Parmesan Truffle Fries

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston