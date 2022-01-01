LeadBelly
3201 Farnam Street
Popular Items
|Eight Seconds
|$13.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, tangy slaw, pickle & French-fried onion on toasted brioche.
*Contains gluten, dairy
|Raspberry Beret
|$11.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, jerk-ginger peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jam, romaine & red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & peanut.
|NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. & add the quantity of the amount you need.
|Royal Mountie
|$12.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
|LB Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
|Monterey Bay Club
|$11.39
Thinly sliced smoked turkey, candied bacon, smoked Gouda, Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic mayo & guacamole on a toasted baguette
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg
|All-American
|$12.29
Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg.
|NO SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware & you want to help us save on resources!
|California Dreamin
|$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
|Philly Egg Rolls
|$8.99
Seasoned ribeye, provolone, mushroom, green pepper & onion. Served with Queso Awesome for dipping. Ingredients cannot be removed from inside of egg rolls.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg rolls are prepared in soybean oil.
