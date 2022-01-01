Go
Popular Items

Eight Seconds$13.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, tangy slaw, pickle & French-fried onion on toasted brioche.
*Contains gluten, dairy
Raspberry Beret$11.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, jerk-ginger peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jam, romaine & red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & peanut.
NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. & add the quantity of the amount you need.
Royal Mountie$12.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
LB Mac & Cheese$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
Monterey Bay Club$11.39
Thinly sliced smoked turkey, candied bacon, smoked Gouda, Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic mayo & guacamole on a toasted baguette
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg
All-American$12.29
Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg.
NO SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware & you want to help us save on resources!
California Dreamin$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
Philly Egg Rolls$8.99
Seasoned ribeye, provolone, mushroom, green pepper & onion. Served with Queso Awesome for dipping. Ingredients cannot be removed from inside of egg rolls.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg rolls are prepared in soybean oil.
Location

3201 Farnam Street

Omaha NE

Neighborhood Map

