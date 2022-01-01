Go
Toast

Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St

Wholesome eats, some treats

5525 Weslayan St

No reviews yet

Location

5525 Weslayan St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tinys Milk & Cookies

No reviews yet

Tinys Milk & Cookies in West U is the original home of our chocolate chip cookie. Located in the heart of the idyllic West U neighborhood, right around the corner from Tinys No 5. Neighborhood friends, and guests from near and far stop at our window for coffee, pastries and our delicious house-made ice-cream!

Kolache Shoppe

No reviews yet

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

Fajitas A Go Go

No reviews yet

Fajitas Done Right!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston