League City restaurants you'll love

League City restaurants
Toast
  • League City

League City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try League City restaurants

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina image

 

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina

402 W main st, league city

Avg 4.4 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rusty Special$12.99
Bed of Mexican Rice Topped with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat; Topped with Grilled Onions and Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Fajitas X 1 Chicken$13.99
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
Enchilada Dinner$10.49
(3) Beef, Chicken or Cheese
Legends Sports Grill image

GRILL

Legends Sports Grill

6011 W Main Street B106, League City

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Burger$12.99
Fresh ground beef patty with cheddar/ pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and jalapeno
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Cheeseburger$9.99
Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side
Prime Pizza image

 

Prime Pizza

2508 Gulf freeway S. #102, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYOP Medium 14"$11.50
10 Wings$15.00
Large Famous Greek$7.50
Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

6011 W. Main, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stack of Pancakes$7.95
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble$10.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston image

 

Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston

2502 Gulf Freeway South, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bada Bing Pizzeria image

 

Bada Bing Pizzeria

2915 Gulf Freeway South, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Drink Station League City

3729 E LEAGUE CITY PKWY 100, league city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana

2700 marina bay dr, league city

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Bada Bing Pizzeria

 

Bada Bing Pizzeria

2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
