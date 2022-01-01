League City restaurants you'll love
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
402 W main st, league city
|Rusty Special
|$12.99
Bed of Mexican Rice Topped with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat; Topped with Grilled Onions and Queso; Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
|Fajitas X 1 Chicken
|$13.99
Served with Frijoles Borrachos, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
|Enchilada Dinner
|$10.49
(3) Beef, Chicken or Cheese
Legends Sports Grill
6011 W Main Street B106, League City
|Country Burger
|$12.99
Fresh ground beef patty with cheddar/ pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and jalapeno
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side
Prime Pizza
2508 Gulf freeway S. #102, League City
|BYOP Medium 14"
|$11.50
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Large Famous Greek
|$7.50
Red Oak Cafe
6011 W. Main, League City
|Stack of Pancakes
|$7.95
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
|Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble
|$10.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
|Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
2502 Gulf Freeway South, League City
The Drink Station League City
3729 E LEAGUE CITY PKWY 100, league city
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana
2700 marina bay dr, league city
Bada Bing Pizzeria
2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City