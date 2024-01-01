Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve brisket

Red River Cantina - League City

1911 East Main Street, League City

Brisket Enchiladas$18.95
Two slow-smoked brisket enchiladas topped with our sour cream sauce, grated cheese & avocado. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Red River BBQ & Grill - League City

1911 East Main Street, League City

#7 Brisket Spud$11.99
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & chopped brisket.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
