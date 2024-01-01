Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in League City

League City restaurants that serve cannolis

Bada Bing

2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City

CANNOLI$3.99
Classic filled Italian pastry dessert
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City

1660 W FM646, League City

Cannoli Pie$14.95
New York-style pizza crust with Nutella, mascarpone cream, crushed cannoli shells, a chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar.
Italian Cannoli$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
