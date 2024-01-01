Chicken pasta in League City
League City restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
1660 W FM646, League City
|#Lunch Chicken Florentine Pasta
|$12.95
Grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms, capers, spinach, and tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|#Lunch Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$12.95
Al dente campanelle pasta with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).