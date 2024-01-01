Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in League City

Go
League City restaurants
Toast

League City restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City

1660 W FM646, League City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#Lunch Chicken Florentine Pasta$12.95
Grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms, capers, spinach, and tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
#Lunch Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$12.95
Al dente campanelle pasta with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
Item pic

 

Cafe Petra Greek&Lebanese

2800 Marina Bay, league city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pasta$16.95
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
More about Cafe Petra Greek&Lebanese

Browse other tasty dishes in League City

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Spaghetti

Egg Sandwiches

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cannolis

Prosciutto

Tortellini

Map

More near League City to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston