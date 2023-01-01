Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway

7011 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Strips$6.99
Grilled Chicken Strips
With onion, tomato, and bell pepper
Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips$49.99
Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Legends Sports Grill image

GRILL

Legends Sports Grill - League City

6011 W Main Street B106, League City

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.99
4 hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries, dipping sauce, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Item pic

 

Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street

1502 West Main Street, League City

TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Strips$6.99
Chicken Fried Steak Strips$13.99
Country Fried Chicken Strips$12.99
