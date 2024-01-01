Lasagna in League City
League City restaurants that serve lasagna
Bada Bing
2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City
|FRIED LASAGNA STICKS
|$9.99
Homemade lasagna cut into sticks, lightly breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
|LASAGNA
|$12.99
Layers of pasta, homemade meat sauce, marinara, seasoned ricotta and mozzarella
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
1660 W FM646, League City
|#Lunch Russo's Lasagna
|$15.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
|Russo's Lasagna
|$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.