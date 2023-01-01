Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve omelettes

Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway

7011 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

Fiesta Omelette$10.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street

1502 West Main Street, League City

Country Omelette$12.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Western Omelette$12.49
Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
