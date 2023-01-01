Omelettes in League City
League City restaurants that serve omelettes
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway
7011 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
|Fiesta Omelette
|$10.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street
1502 West Main Street, League City
|Country Omelette
|$12.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
|Western Omelette
|$12.49
Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy