Po boy in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve po boy

Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway

7011 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

Fish Po'Boy$10.99
Fish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
Shrimp Po'Boy$10.99
Jumbo hand breaded shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street

1502 West Main Street, League City

Fish Po'Boy$10.99
Fish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
Shrimp Po'Boy Special$10.99
Jumbo hand breaded shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with fries
Shrimp Po'Boy$10.99
Jumbo hand breaded shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
