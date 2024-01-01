Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve prosciutto

Bada Bing

2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City

BIANCA AL PROSCIUTTO
Prosciutto, parmesan cheese, mozzarella blend with an olive oil base
More about Bada Bing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City

1660 W FM646, League City

16" Burrata & Prosciutto$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
16" Prosciutto & Fig$22.00
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
Crust Pizza Co. - League City

1921 West League City Parkway Suite 150, League City

14" Truffle Prosciutto$25.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried
Cranberries & Truffle Oil
10" Truffle Prosciutto$13.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried
Cranberries & Truffle Oil
More about Crust Pizza Co. - League City

