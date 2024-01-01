Prosciutto in League City
League City restaurants that serve prosciutto
Bada Bing
2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City
|BIANCA AL PROSCIUTTO
Prosciutto, parmesan cheese, mozzarella blend with an olive oil base
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - League City
1660 W FM646, League City
|16" Burrata & Prosciutto
|$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|16" Prosciutto & Fig
|$22.00
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
Crust Pizza Co. - League City
1921 West League City Parkway Suite 150, League City
|14" Truffle Prosciutto
|$25.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried
Cranberries & Truffle Oil
|10" Truffle Prosciutto
|$13.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried
Cranberries & Truffle Oil