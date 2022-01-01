Quesadillas in League City
League City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
402 W main st, league city
|Half Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.29
|Quesadilla
|$13.99
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Spinach, or Mixed Veggies with Monterrey Jack Cheese between two homemade Flour Tortillas; Served with Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
More about Legends Sports Grill
GRILL
Legends Sports Grill
6011 W Main Street B106, League City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, blend of cheeses, served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices
More about Red Oak Cafe
Red Oak Cafe
6011 W. Main, League City
|Kitchen Sink Quesadilla
|$13.95
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.