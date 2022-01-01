Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina image

 

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina

402 W main st, league city

Avg 4.4 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Half Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Cheese Quesadilla$11.29
Quesadilla$13.99
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Spinach, or Mixed Veggies with Monterrey Jack Cheese between two homemade Flour Tortillas; Served with Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Legends Sports Grill image

GRILL

Legends Sports Grill

6011 W Main Street B106, League City

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, blend of cheeses, served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices
Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

6011 W. Main, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kitchen Sink Quesadilla$13.95
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.
