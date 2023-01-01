Shrimp salad in League City
League City restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway
7011 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
|Betty's Homemade Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Cold & creamy classic. Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and egg wedges
More about Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street
Kelley's Country Cookin' - League City - 1502 West Main Street
1502 West Main Street, League City
|App Betty's Shrimp Salad
|$8.49
Betty's homemade shrimp salad-cold & creamy classic served on a bed of lettuce
|Betty's Homemade Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Cold & creamy classic. Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and egg wedges