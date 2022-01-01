Go
The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle

Popular Items

Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf$17.99
House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup
Grilled Wings$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$17.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Club$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$15.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Cobb$14.99
artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch
Side Salad$3.99
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Location

13420 Galleria Circle

Bee Cave TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
