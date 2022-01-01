Leander American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Leander

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House image

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mr. Jones$10.00
Original kielbasa link, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on a toasty baguette quarter.
Original Kielbasa Link$4.00
Dry smoked, cured pork link made in house with garlic, marjoram, black pepper, course salt, cure #1. A signature favorite, wrapped cold for you to enjoy or prepare at home.
Snack Sticks$0.75
Smoked in house without casing this long, thin Kielbasa snack is notable for its applewood flavor.
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Beachside Billy's image

 

Beachside Billy's

16107 FM 2769, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chick Tender$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
Texan$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
More about Beachside Billy's
The Gnarly Gar image

 

The Gnarly Gar

18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Gnarly Gar

