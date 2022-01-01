Leander bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Leander
Leander Beer Market
106 W Willis St, Leander
|5 And More Toppings
|$15.00
|(6) Chicken Wings
|$9.00
|Jalapeno Pesto Fries
|$6.00
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Mocha (Regular) - 8oz
|$4.50
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
|Breakfast Bowl
|$6.00
Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon,Sausage), Shredded Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onions, Avocado (Tomatillo)
|Chicken (taco)
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
Sabino's Pizza Pub
2082 US Highway 183, Leander
|14" BYO
|$12.95
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
|10 pc
|$13.95
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
|14" 5-Cheese
|$12.95
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Wrangler Patty Melt
|$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
|The Barnyard Fowl
|$12.95
grilled chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalapeno havarti, baby spinach, farm tomatoes, crispy onion rings, avocado redneck ranch, branded bistro bun
|Queso Blanco
|$8.95
green chile pico, crema, avocado smash, ancho salsa drizzle
Beachside Billy's
16107 FM 2769, Leander
|Kids Chick Tender
|$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
|Texan
|$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun