Leander bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Leander

Leander Beer Market image

PIZZA • GRILL

Leander Beer Market

106 W Willis St, Leander

Avg 4.5 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 And More Toppings$15.00
(6) Chicken Wings$9.00
Jalapeno Pesto Fries$6.00
More about Leander Beer Market
RH Brewery & Roastery image

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha (Regular) - 8oz$4.50
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Breakfast Bowl$6.00
Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon,Sausage), Shredded Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onions, Avocado (Tomatillo)
Chicken (taco)$4.00
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
Sabino's Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sabino's Pizza Pub

2082 US Highway 183, Leander

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" BYO$12.95
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
10 pc$13.95
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
14" 5-Cheese$12.95
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Sabino's Pizza Pub
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrangler Patty Melt$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
The Barnyard Fowl$12.95
grilled chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalapeno havarti, baby spinach, farm tomatoes, crispy onion rings, avocado redneck ranch, branded bistro bun
Queso Blanco$8.95
green chile pico, crema, avocado smash, ancho salsa drizzle
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Beachside Billy's image

 

Beachside Billy's

16107 FM 2769, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chick Tender$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
Texan$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
More about Beachside Billy's
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Mexico Cantina

7708 Lohman Ford,Suite 103, Lago Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Mexico Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leander

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

California Rolls

Chicken Fried Steaks

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston