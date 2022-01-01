Leander Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Sharks Burger
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Popular items
|Junior Sharksburger
|$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
|Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
|Sharksburger
|$5.99
Double patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Popular items
|GT Combo Plate +
|$11.00
Three Tacos with your choice of beef, chicken or carnitas served with your choice of Bean Dip, Cilantro Lime Rice or Mexican Slaw (choose two).
|Chips & Queso +
|$1.79
Add ground beef, carnitas, or chicken $2.00. Angus for $3.00.
Served in a small (2oz), medium (6oz) or large (10oz) container.
|Grilled Shrimp Taco +
|$4.50
Three large shrimp, splashed with fresh lime, garlic and spices grilled to perfect tenderness and topped with fresh lettuce and shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese.