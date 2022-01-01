Avocado burgers in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve avocado burgers
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Avocado Burger
|$8.50
A one third pound Angus beef burger topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce tomato, red onion served on a toasted Brioche bun.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Avocado Burger
|$8.50
A one third pound Angus beef burger topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce tomato, red onion served on a toasted Brioche bun.