Avocado toast in Leander

The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Texas Avocado Toast
|$12.95
Smoked gouda filling, deep fried egg whites, akaushi jalapeno sausage, scallions, chipotle-bbq sauce
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Fully Loaded Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, garlic aioli, red pepper flakes, 1 egg the way you like it, bacon, tomato, and baby greens