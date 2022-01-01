Bacon cheeseburgers in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Sharks Burger
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
More about Sharks Burger
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander
|Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.