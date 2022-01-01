Brisket in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve brisket
An Thinh
2082 N Highway 183, Leander
|Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (L)
|$12.95
|Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (S)
|$12.95
|Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (L)
|$13.95
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Sabino's Pizza Pub
2082 US Highway 183, Leander
|1/2 Brisket Roll
|$10.95
|Brisket Roll
|$19.95
House slow cooked brisket, queso, onion, and jalapenos. Served with 4 sides of two different bbq sauces (Smokey/Bourbon). Feeds 2-3.
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$9.25
Slow-Cooked Tender Brisket on Texas Toast Served With Monterey Jack cheese, Dressed With Stubbs BBQ Sauce