Brisket in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve brisket

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (L)$12.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (S)$12.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (L)$13.95
More about An Thinh
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sabino's Pizza Pub

2082 US Highway 183, Leander

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Brisket Roll$10.95
Brisket Roll$19.95
House slow cooked brisket, queso, onion, and jalapenos. Served with 4 sides of two different bbq sauces (Smokey/Bourbon). Feeds 2-3.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$9.25
Slow-Cooked Tender Brisket on Texas Toast Served With Monterey Jack cheese, Dressed With Stubbs BBQ Sauce
More about Sabino's Pizza Pub

