Chai tea in
Leander
/
Leander
/
Chai Tea
Leander restaurants that serve chai tea
SANDWICHES
Perky Beans Coffee
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
Avg 4.7
(292 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
$1.00
Spiced chai and steamed non-fat milk
More about Perky Beans Coffee
Wilco Cafe - Coffee and Crisp
1615 Scottsdale Dr., Cedar Park
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$3.70
Chai & Milk
More about Wilco Cafe - Coffee and Crisp
