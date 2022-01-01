Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve chai tea

Perky Beans Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Perky Beans Coffee

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$1.00
Spiced chai and steamed non-fat milk
More about Perky Beans Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Wilco Cafe - Coffee and Crisp

1615 Scottsdale Dr., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$3.70
Chai & Milk
More about Wilco Cafe - Coffee and Crisp

