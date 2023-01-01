Chicken biryani in Leander
DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
|Chicken Dum Biryani Famiilly Pack
|$19.99
The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .
|Chicken 65 Biryani Familly Pack
|$21.99
Chicken 65 biryani is a glorious layering of irresistible chicken, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.
|Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$12.99
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless Chicken to yeild a delicious biryani