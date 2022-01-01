Chicken katsu in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Kai Sushi
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Katsu - Chicken
|$13.95
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.
*contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Kids Bento Chicken Katsu
|$8.00
More about Kai Sushi
SUSHI
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Katsu - Chicken
|$13.95
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.
*contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Kids Bento Chicken Katsu
|$8.00
|Katsu Chicken Bento
|$11.95
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.