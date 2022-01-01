Chicken sandwiches in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sharks Burger
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sharks Burger
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.59
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
More about The Thirsty Chicken
The Thirsty Chicken
104 W Willis St, Leander
|The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles.
*Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear