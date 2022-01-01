Chicken sandwiches in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sharks Burger image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

12681 Hero Way West, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
More about Sharks Burger
The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Thirsty Chicken

104 W Willis St, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich$12.00
2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles.
*Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear
More about The Thirsty Chicken
Sharks Burger image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
More about Sharks Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fried Steaks

Pancakes

Miso Soup

California Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston