Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Consumer pic

 

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki - Chicken$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat
*teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat
*stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95
Kids Bento Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
More about Kai Sushi
Banner pic

 

Kai Sushi - Leander

1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Bento Chicken Teriyaki$8.95
Teriyaki - Chicken$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat
*teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat
*stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
More about Kai Sushi - Leander
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki - Chicken$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat
*teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat
*stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95
Kids Bento Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
More about Kai Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Teriyaki Chicken

Egg Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Fried Pickles

Squid Salad

Scallops

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (425 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston