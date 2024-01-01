Chicken wraps in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve chicken wraps
DB Kitchen Indian Restaurant
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander
|Tandoori Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Tandoori Chicken Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 N US Hwy 183, #210, Leander
|Zesty Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled chicken tossed in our house-made zesty sauce, wrapped in a sundried tomato flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or onion rings for 2.75.