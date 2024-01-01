Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve chicken wraps

DB Kitchen Indian Restaurant

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Wrap$9.99
Tandoori Chicken Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
More about DB Kitchen Indian Restaurant
Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 N US Hwy 183, #210, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zesty Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken tossed in our house-made zesty sauce, wrapped in a sundried tomato flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or onion rings for 2.75.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café

