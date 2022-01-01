Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve chips and salsa

RH Brewery & Roastery image

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa and Chips$5.00
Fresh Red Salsa, Garnish Pico
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
SD Chips+ Salsa$$5.00
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Chef Salad

Grits

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Street Tacos

Fried Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston