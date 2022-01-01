Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HIT Cookies with Chocolate Filling$4.00
Chocolate filled sandwich cookies.
220g
Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.4%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Products, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Flavorings
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
The Thirsty Chicken image

 

The Thirsty Chicken

104 W Willis St, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIG Bite Cookie$4.00
More about The Thirsty Chicken
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sabino's Pizza Pub

2082 US Highway 183, Leander

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Cookie <3$3.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
More about Sabino's Pizza Pub
Perky Beans Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Perky Beans Coffee

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
Latte with caramel, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Royale Cookie$2.85
Chocolate chip cookie with Macadamia nuts and shredded coconut
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.85
More about Perky Beans Coffee

