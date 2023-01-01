Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curd rice in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve curd rice

Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304

14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curd Rice$7.99
More about Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304
Desi Chowrastha - Austin

14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curd Rice$4.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Austin

