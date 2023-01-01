Dosa in Leander

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Dosa$7.99
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice. Served with Peanut, Samabar and Masala curry.
Ghee Roast Dosa$7.99
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and roasted with ghee. Served with Peanut, Samabar.
Plain Dosa$6.99
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice and served with Peanut and Sambar.
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
Desi Chowrastha - Austin - 14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Dosa$10.99
Chicken Tikka Dosa$12.99
Ghee Karam Dosa$11.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Austin - 14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

