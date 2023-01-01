Dum biryani in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander
|Chicken Dum Biryani Famiilly Pack
|$19.99
The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$11.99
The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .