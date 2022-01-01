Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Leander
/
Leander
/
French Fries
Leander restaurants that serve french fries
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
2403 S Highway 183, Leander
Avg 5
(220 reviews)
Hand Cut French Fries
$2.00
Fresh potatoes deep fried to golden perfection and lightly salted.
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$2.99
Side French Fries
$2.99
More about Moutons Southern Bistro
