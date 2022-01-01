Grits in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve grits
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Pepper Jack Grits$
|$3.95
|Blackened Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$19.95
Pepper Jack grits, Texas caviar, Akaushi jalapeno-cheddar sausage, buttermilk fried okra, fire-roasted tomatillo butter cream sauce
More about Moutons Southern Bistro
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Shrimp Grits & Eggs
|$18.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs,, served with toast.
|Side Cheese Grits
|$2.99
Jalapeno cheddar grits.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.