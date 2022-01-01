Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve grits

The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper Jack Grits$$3.95
Blackened Gulf Shrimp & Grits$19.95
Pepper Jack grits, Texas caviar, Akaushi jalapeno-cheddar sausage, buttermilk fried okra, fire-roasted tomatillo butter cream sauce
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Grits & Eggs$18.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs,, served with toast.
Side Cheese Grits$2.99
Jalapeno cheddar grits.
Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Avocado Burgers

Cappuccino

Fried Pickles

Miso Soup

Salmon

Waffles

Chai Tea

California Rolls

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston