Gumbo in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve gumbo
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Mexican Gumbo +
|$5.25
Homemade spicy gumbo infused with Mexican flavors including chicken, sausage, hot chili pepper, celery, carrot, corn, green onion, and cilantro. Served over rice with a slice of fresh avocado and a side of chips. Served in 6oz cup, 12oz bowl, or 28oz bowl.
|Mexican Shrimp Gumbo +
|$9.25
Our delicious Mexican Gumbo served with shrimp instead of chicken and sausage. Served in a medium bowl (12oz) with three large shrimp or a large bowl (28oz) with six large shrimp.
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Cup of Ben's Gumbo
|$8.99
Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.
|Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo
|$11.99
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
