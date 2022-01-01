Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve gumbo

Guaco Taco Crystal Falls

1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

Takeout
Mexican Gumbo +$5.25
Homemade spicy gumbo infused with Mexican flavors including chicken, sausage, hot chili pepper, celery, carrot, corn, green onion, and cilantro. Served over rice with a slice of fresh avocado and a side of chips. Served in 6oz cup, 12oz bowl, or 28oz bowl.
Mexican Shrimp Gumbo +$9.25
Our delicious Mexican Gumbo served with shrimp instead of chicken and sausage. Served in a medium bowl (12oz) with three large shrimp or a large bowl (28oz) with six large shrimp.
Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Ben's Gumbo$8.99
Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.
Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo$11.99
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
