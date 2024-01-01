Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

SUSHI to the MOON

15609 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, B260, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken karaage$12.00
japanese style fried marinated chicken
More about SUSHI to the MOON
Banner pic

 

Kai Sushi - Leander

1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage$12.00
Japanese style fried chicken
More about Kai Sushi - Leander

