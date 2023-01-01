Kebabs in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304
Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304
14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304, Leander
|Chicken Sheek Kebab
|$12.99
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander
|Chicken Sheek Kebab
|$15.49
Chicken seekh kabab is the chicken mince/ ground chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.