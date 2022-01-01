Key lime pies in Leander

Blonde Ale w/ Lactose, Key Lime, and Natural Flavors || 6.25% ABV || 9 IBU ||

Brewed by Team Parmer in our 2022 Red Horn Team Brew Off.

Inspired by the most refreshing of desserts, this strong blonde ale is brewed with graham crackers, key lime juice, lactose sugar, and marshmallow flavor.

Smooth, balanced, not too sweet nor too tart.

