Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lamb biryani in
Leander
/
Leander
/
Lamb Biryani
Leander restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304
14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304, Leander
No reviews yet
Lamb Biryani
More about Charminar Xpress - 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd Unit 304
Desi Chowrastha - Austin
14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander
No reviews yet
Boneless Lamb Fry Biryani
$15.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Austin
Browse other tasty dishes in Leander
Cookies
Samosa
Chicken Salad
Chips And Salsa
Miso Soup
Crispy Chicken
Mushroom Burgers
Waffles
More near Leander to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(498 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(109 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston