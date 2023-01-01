Naan in Leander
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander
|Bullet Naan (Green Chilli)
|$3.99
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Green Chili is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Garlic is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.
|Butter Naan
|$2.49
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor and butter is added .