Pancakes in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
2403 S Highway 183, Leander
|Potato Pancakes
|$4.00
Golden deep fried shredded potatoes, onion, flour, egg, salt, black pepper. Served with homemade applesauce.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Kids' Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$5.99
3 kid-sized pancakes with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage, plus fresh fruit. Make them chocolate chip pancakes for 1.00.