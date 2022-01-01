Pancakes in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve pancakes

Potato Pancakes image

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancakes$4.00
Golden deep fried shredded potatoes, onion, flour, egg, salt, black pepper. Served with homemade applesauce.
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Perky Beans' PB Café image

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids' Silver Dollar Pancakes$5.99
3 kid-sized pancakes with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage, plus fresh fruit. Make them chocolate chip pancakes for 1.00.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café

Map

Map

