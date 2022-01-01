Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve patty melts

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

12681 Hero Way West, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
The Patty Melt$8.50
A 1/3 pound Angus beef burger with two slices of American and Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and your choice of sauce (Shark, BBQ, A1) on buttery Texas Toast.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
The Patty Melt$8.50
A 1/3 pound Angus beef burger with two slices of American and Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and your choice of sauce (Shark, BBQ, A1) on buttery Texas Toast.
The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Wrangler Patty Melt$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
