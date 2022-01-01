Philly rolls in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Kai Sushi
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Philly Roll
|$8.95
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
***contains: milk, sesame seeds
More about Kai Sushi - Leander
Kai Sushi - Leander
1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400, Leander
|Philly Roll
|$8.95
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
***contains: milk, sesame seeds