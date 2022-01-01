Po boy in Leander
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|TX Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.50
fried baby shrimp, red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, red onions, dill sour pickles. jalapeno-lime remoulade, garlic-parmesan hoagie
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Catfish Po-Boy
|$16.99
A full Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
|Half Catfish Po-Boy
|$9.99
A half Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
|Crawfish Po-Boy
|$16.99
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.