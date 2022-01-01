Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve po boy

The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
TX Shrimp Po'Boy$14.50
fried baby shrimp, red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, red onions, dill sour pickles. jalapeno-lime remoulade, garlic-parmesan hoagie
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po-Boy$16.99
A full Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Half Catfish Po-Boy$9.99
A half Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Crawfish Po-Boy$16.99
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

