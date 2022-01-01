Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lajkonik Paluszki Salted Pretzel Sticks$3.50
Paluszki by Lajkonik are crispy, \\"salt sticks\\". Paluszki is known to be made from a traditional recipe, and the traditional baking process in producing Paluszkito also results in these snacks containing a relatively low calorie content.
Ingredients: wheat flour, salt, palm oil, yeast, sodium hydroxide, barley malt extract, ammonium carbonates
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Longhorn Sized Pretzel$9.95
bavarian pretzel, queso blanco, dusseldorf mustard, sour pickle relish
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar

