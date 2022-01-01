Pretzels in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House
2403 S Highway 183, Leander
|Lajkonik Paluszki Salted Pretzel Sticks
|$3.50
Paluszki by Lajkonik are crispy, \\"salt sticks\\". Paluszki is known to be made from a traditional recipe, and the traditional baking process in producing Paluszkito also results in these snacks containing a relatively low calorie content.
Ingredients: wheat flour, salt, palm oil, yeast, sodium hydroxide, barley malt extract, ammonium carbonates