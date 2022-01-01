Pudding in Leander

Preparation:

Prepare: 0.75 liters of cold milk (3 glasses) and 3 tablespoons of sugar (approx. 60 g).

1. Stir the contents of the bag in 1 cup of milk.

2. Boil the remaining milk with sugar. Put the pot out of the fire and pour in the mixed powder.

Boil it all while stirring constantly.

3. Pour the finished pudding into salad bowls.

Good advice

You will not burn the pudding if you rinse the bottom of the pot with cold water before pouring the milk.

You can make a delicious cake cream by mixing the cooled pudding with a cube of butter.

