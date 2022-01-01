Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

2403 S Highway 183, Leander

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Winiary Banana Pudding Mix$1.50
Delecta Fudge Flavor Pudding Mix$1.50
Preparation:
Prepare: 0.75 liters of cold milk (3 glasses) and 3 tablespoons of sugar (approx. 60 g).
1. Stir the contents of the bag in 1 cup of milk.
2. Boil the remaining milk with sugar. Put the pot out of the fire and pour in the mixed powder.
Boil it all while stirring constantly.
3. Pour the finished pudding into salad bowls.
Good advice
You will not burn the pudding if you rinse the bottom of the pot with cold water before pouring the milk.
You can make a delicious cake cream by mixing the cooled pudding with a cube of butter.
More about Ziggy's Kielbasa House
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Bread Pudding$6.99
Peach Bread Pudding$6.99
French Toast Bread Pudding$9.99
Our locally famous peach bread pudding, sliced, battered, and griddled. Topped with sweet cream.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

