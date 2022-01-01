Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Leander

Leander restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$3.50
flour tortilla, chicken, cheese
Quesadilla$10.00
Choose (Carne Asada, Chicken, Al Pastor), Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Garnish Spring Mix, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Longhorn Kids Quesadilla$8.95
flour tortilla, white cheddar cheese, tater tots
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Cauli-Quesadilla w/Meat + image

 

Guaco Taco Crystal Falls

1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauli-Quesadilla w/Meat +$13.50
A large cauliflower crust quesadilla grilled to golden crispness and filled with your meat choice (or veggie) and a creamy blend of shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla +$7.75
Grilled corn tortilla, choice of meat (ground beef or chicken or carnitas or veggie) filled with shredded Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, pico, and guacamole on the side.
Jose's Breakfast Quesadilla +$8.25
Two fried egg topped with choice of bacon or sausage and a blend of cheddar/Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, pico and chips on a grilled corn tortilla.
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Shrimp, bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

