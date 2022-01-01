Quesadillas in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve quesadillas
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.50
flour tortilla, chicken, cheese
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Choose (Carne Asada, Chicken, Al Pastor), Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Garnish Spring Mix, Lettuce, Tomato
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Longhorn Kids Quesadilla
|$8.95
flour tortilla, white cheddar cheese, tater tots
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Cauli-Quesadilla w/Meat +
|$13.50
A large cauliflower crust quesadilla grilled to golden crispness and filled with your meat choice (or veggie) and a creamy blend of shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Quesadilla +
|$7.75
Grilled corn tortilla, choice of meat (ground beef or chicken or carnitas or veggie) filled with shredded Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, pico, and guacamole on the side.
|Jose's Breakfast Quesadilla +
|$8.25
Two fried egg topped with choice of bacon or sausage and a blend of cheddar/Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, pico and chips on a grilled corn tortilla.